Garbage piles up in Bengaluru, but methane lost

BENGALURU: Waste management is a major concern in Bengaluru, as the garbage piling up cannot be utilised now. The city generates around 5000 tonnes of waste a day, and this is apart from the eight legacy waste units with piles of 86,40,784 tonnes (MT) garbage which has little or no use.

The Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) waste-to-energy plant in Bidadi does not accept legacy waste. It demands fresh, well segregated dry waste of 600 tonnes on a daily basis to generate 11.5MW power.

Greater Bengaluru Authority is also dragging its feet on setting up the biogas plant. After holding discussions for two years, an agreement was signed in September 2025 between GBA, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) and Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), for setting up a waste-to-gas generation plant. Groundwork to set up the centre at the Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) centre in Kudlu was finalised on 18 acres of land.

A GAIL official said, “Execution of the project will take 18 months. Soil testing is being done and environmental clearances being obtained.” The plant will require 300 tonnes of segregated fresh wet waste every day to generate gas that can be used for domestic and commercial purposes.