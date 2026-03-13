Dialysis centres in Karnataka government hospitals rise to 215

BENGALURU: On the occasion of World Kidney Day, the Karnataka government announced that it is strengthening dialysis services across the state to make life-saving treatment more accessible to patients.

The number of dialysis centres in government hospitals has increased from 201 in FY 2024–25 to 215 in FY 2025–26, bringing services closer to patients across districts and taluk hospitals.

Dialysis units in public health facilities have also increased from 929 to 1,167, reflecting an expansion of the state’s kidney care network. The number of patients receiving dialysis treatment has risen from 6,331 to 7,767, indicating improved access to treatment.

In FY 2024–25, a total of 5,92,087 dialysis sessions were conducted. In FY 2025–26, 5,53,351 sessions have already been completed, ensuring uninterrupted treatment for thousands of patients.

The quality of care is also being enhanced with the introduction of single-use dialysers under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in district and taluk hospitals, aimed at improving safety and treatment standards. While the programme is being implemented under the PPP model in the Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi divisions, an in-house model is being followed in the Kalaburagi division.