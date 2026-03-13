MBBS student run over by tipper in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old medical student died while her friend sustained grievous injuries in a road accident outside her college in Kengeri traffic police station limits at 4.15 pm on Wednesday.

The incident happened outside the RR Medical College and Hospital on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Road. The scooter on which both the students were going was hit by a tipper lorry going towards the Mysuru side.

The deceased student, Krithika Sridhar, was riding as a pillion passenger. She was a fourth-year medical student at Rajarajeswari Medical College and Hospital in Kambipura. The rider, Hamsa, who sustained injuries, is said to be out of danger.

The incident took place while both students were returning home when the overspeeding tipper truck collided with the scooter. Hamsa fell to the left side, while Krithika, who fell to the right side, came under the wheels of the truck. Both students were immediately taken to the hospital attached to the Rajarajswari Medical College. Krithika succumbed to the injuries after an hour. Hamsa is undergoing treatment,” said an officer

Krithika is a resident of BEML Layout, and her father, Sridhar, is also a doctor. The postmortem was conducted in the same hospital’s mortuary. The driver was arrested.