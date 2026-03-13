Professor Dr Prabha Chandra is Nimhans interim director

BENGALURU: Senior Professor, Psychiatry, and senior-most faculty member, National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, Dr Prabha Chandra has been appointed interim director of the premium mental health institute until the Centre appoints a regular and full-term director. Her appointment letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare was received late Thursday evening by the institute.

Chandra is an internationally known psychiatrist for her groundbreaking research on women’s mental health and reproductive psychiatry, intimate partner violence, sexual violence and neurobiology of postpartum psychosis etc. She will take charge from incumbent Director Dr Pratima Murthy, who will step down on Friday on completion of 65 years of age.

Murthy will, however, continue to remain with the institute as Senior Professor, Psychiatry, till the end of this month. She was appointed to head the apex institute on June 18, 2021. As per appointment rules, Director Nimhans has to step down from office on completing 65 years on their date of birth, but can remain in service till the end of the month of birth.

Chandra was earlier head of department, Psychiatry, for one term of three years. She was subsequently appointed Dean (2022-2025) and Controller of Exams. She will retire this year on August 31 on completion of 65 years. Director Nimhans is appointed for a period of five years by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on the recommendations of

the search committee, which are vetted by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). The appointment for the top post is strictly on single tenure basis.

In December last year, Nimhans had invited applications from “qualified professionals” for the director’s post. According to informed sources, 12 applicants, from and outside the institute, including heads of departments, with minimum 25 years of work experience in the profession, have applied for the top post.