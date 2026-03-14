Food dept to take care of LPG for Indira Canteens in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: At a time when the state is facing a severe shortage of commercial and domestic LPG cylinders, the food and civil supplies department has assured the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) of supplying cylinders to run the 178 Indira Canteens across the city.

Agencies REWARDS and Chef Talks, which run food services at the Indira Canteens, stated that the GBA chief health officer (CHO) has promised a stock of LPG cylinders soon. The assurance comes at an anxious time as LPG cylinders could run out at any point in time.

Meanwhile, a source in the GBA stated that a meeting was held between the GBA chief commissioner and the food and civil supplies commissioner which decided that the department will ensure supply of LPG cylinders to centralised kitchens that supply food to Indira canteens.

Confirming the development, Sirajuddin Madani, CHO, GBA, said, “The assurance was received on Thursday evening. Top officials of the food department said they will supply LPG cylinders to GBA to run public canteens.” However, the officer did not have any clarity on whether the supply would be uninterrupted or staggered.

GBA officials have also clarified that the situation is still under control, the Indira Canteen menu will remain unchanged, as of now.

“There are reports that firewood is being to cook food at Indira Canteen, but these are towards rural areas. In the city, we cannot think of using firewood to prepare food due to space constraints,” said an official.