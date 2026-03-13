Karnataka government warns against LPG hoarding , black marketing

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department on Thursday warned of strict action against hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders.

The government assured that domestic LPG supply remains adequate despite disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict. After reviewing stocks with major oil companies, the government urged consumers not to panic book cylinders.

The government has directed oil companies to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply to essential public institutions.

A press release said that deputy commissioners across the state have been instructed to monitor the situation and take strict action against illegal hoarding or transportation of gas cylinders under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and other related regulations.

No shortage of piped natural gas in Bengaluru, says GAIL

There is no shortage of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) supply in Bengaluru to industries and hotels connected to the network will continue to receive uninterrupted supply, GAIL Gas Limited said on Thursday.

Addressing an interactive session on “Natural Gas Supply Outlook and Industry Preparedness” organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC), GAIL officials said PNG supply in the city remains stable. They said that industries, hotels and commercial establishments connected to the PNG network need not worry about disruptions. Those currently dependent on commercial LPG can also switch to PNG connections within about two months, subject to network availability.

They added that GAIL is expanding its pipeline network across the city to enable more consumers to shift to the cleaner and more efficient fuel. The officials also referred to a Government of India notification stating that industrial and commercial users will receive up to 80% of their average gas consumption over the past six months, while domestic and CNG segments will continue to receive full supply.