Karnataka HC grants default bail to four in Biklu Shiva murder case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court granted default bail to four men who were accused in the murder of realtor Biklu Shiva, as the investigating agency has neither completed the investigation nor filed the charge sheet within the statutory period of 90 days. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav recently passed the order allowing the petitions filed by Jagadish P, K Kiran, Vimal Raj B and Madan R, who are accused Nos. 1, 2, 3 and 7, respectively.

They challenged the order dated February 2, 2026, passed by the sessions court, confirming the rejection of their applications seeking default bail under Section 187(3) of BNSS on December 26, 2025.

The accused were arrested in connection with the murder of Shivaprakash aka Biklu Shiva on July 15, 2025. The case was entrusted to the CID, which invoked the provisions of KCOCA on August 12, 2025.

The sessions court upheld the contention of the prosecution that setting aside of the order of approval for invoking KCOCA by the high court on December 19, 2025, was neither anticipated nor foreseen, and therefore, it cannot be held that there was any default on the part of the prosecution to file the charge sheet.