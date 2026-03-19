Karnataka SSLC exams kickstart with language paper; records 98.53% attendance

BENGALURU: Annual Exam-1 for SSLC students commenced across the state on Wednesday, with 8,28,477 students allotted hall tickets to write the first language exam; while 8,16,302 students were present, 12,175 students remained absent. The attendance percentage for the first exam was 98.53.

While Bengaluru North and South recorded 98.72 per cent attendance, Ramanagara logged 98.43 per cent and Bengaluru Rural recorded 99.18 per cent. First language exam included Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Urdu, English and Hindi. The next exam is Science, to be held on March 23.

No incidents of malpractice were recorded at the exam centres. Students were checked thoroughly for smartphones, watches and earphones. Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa visited the Karnataka Public School exam centre in Malleswaram to check arrangements made for the exam. He offered roses to every child and wished them the best for exams.

Asha Kumar, a 32-year-old private candidate, wrote her first SSLC exam at Fort High School in Chamarajpet. Asha told TNIE, “I am a homemaker but I always dreamt of completing graduation. Therefore, this year, I took a decision to apply for SSLC exams and prepare for the same. I read textbooks and prepared my own notes. I am happy that I was able to do well in today’s exam. My husband is an auto driver and he encouraged me to take up exams and continue studying. After this, I want to pursue PU and degree in the subjects of my interest.”