Bengaluru to unveil footpath, parking policy; only authorised vendors allowed

BENGALURU: To safeguard the interest of pedestrians and to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, a new footpath and parking policy will be unveiled soon, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, said here on Friday.

He warned that only vendors with identity cards will be allowed to sell their ware in designated zones, while the rest will be removed. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru development minister, said under the new parking policy, abandoned vehicles obstructing roads and footpaths in the city will be towed and sent to dump yards.

He was speaking to the media after holding the pre-budget meeting with officials from five corporations and the first meeting of the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s Executive Committee, which included city legislators, ministers, MPs, Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheswar Rao, five city commissioners and representatives of other parastatals.

“There have been many complaints related to street vendors encroaching on footpaths, which we constructed by spending a lot of money,” he said.

“To keep the footpaths and roads free for pedestrian and vehicular movement, vending will be allowed only in designated spots. If vendors occupy other places, they will be removed,” he warned, saying the vending spots will be announced. He said vending will not be allowed on arterial and sub-arterial roads. He warned vendors that city corporations will seize their goods if they leave them packed on the roadside and footpaths at night.