Bowring Hospital wall collapse: Lokayukta to take action against GBA officials

BENGALURU: Lokayukta Justice BS Patil and Upa Lokayuktas Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa on Thursday visited Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where seven people died when a compound wall collapsed on them on Wednesday evening. Justice Patil said investigations revealed that the compound wall was weak, as it was constructed using cement hollow blocks.

Dumping of a huge quantity of sand close to the compound wall led to its collapse. Stating that he has sought a comprehensive report on the reasons for the tragedy so that stringent action could be taken against those responsible for it, the Lokayukta directed the officials of GBA and other departments to launch an operation across the city to identify such weak structures and trees in public places.

He said that he will initiate a suo motu case limited not just to the Bowring hospital incident, but across the state to prevent such tragedies in the future. The Lokayukta and the Upa Lokayuktas met those injured in the wall collapse and promised them that action will be initiated against the errant officials.

The Lokayukta and the Upa Lokayuktas later visited the flooded underpass at KR Circle. They said action will be initiated against the officials of GBA for water logging.

They directed the GBA to find a permanent solution to the problem. Summons will be issued to the officials responsible for such incidents and stern action taken against them after a thorough inquiry, Justice Patil said.