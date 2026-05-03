Mother of 3-month-old kills self in Bengaluru, family alleges harassment for dowry

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman was on Saturday found dead under mysterious circumstances at her husband’s house in Hulimavu area. The victim’s family has accused the victim’s husband, his mother and two others of killing the woman over dowry demands and making it look like a case of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as S Vandhana, a resident of Old Post Office Road in Hulimavu. The incident took place on Thursday between 9 am and 10 am. She was married to the accused three years ago and had a three-month-old child. Police have registered a case of dowry-related torture and murder.

The victim’s 29-year-old brother Narasimha Murthy, a resident of Bettadasapura has filed a complaint against the victim’s husband Vikram Shesha and three others.

Murthy said in his complaint that his sister was married to Shesha in August 2023 and was harassed by her in-laws for not giving her husband a bike as dowry. On Thursday morning around 10 am, Vikram called the Vandhana’s mother and said she died by hanging. She was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“A few days after the wedding, Vikram demanded more dowry. Vandhana informed her parents about the harassment. A few attempts were also made to make peace between both families. The victim’s family have alleged that the accused, after killing Vandhana, made it look like suicide by hanging the body. The case is under investigation,” said a police officer.