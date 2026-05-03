Post Bowring, unsafe walls razed in Bengaluru

After the death of 7 people in the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital Wall Collapse on Wednesday, a 25-foot-high, 300-meter-long, dangerous walls at Binny Mill and a 240-meter-long compound wall of the Mysore Lamps premises of the Western Nagar Palika on 8th Main Road, Malleswaram were razed.

The actions follow the directions from Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar and Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao’s direction to identify such dilapidated and dangerous walls and old structures and raze them accordingly.