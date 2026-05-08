Newly married woman dies by suicide in Bengaluru, husband held for dowry harassment

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old woman, who got married just nine months ago, died by suicide on Tuesday due to alleged dowry harassment.

Her brother has filed a police complaint against her husband and mother-in-law. The deceased, K Sharada, hung from a ceiling fan in her house around 1.30 am. The police have arrested her husband Mahesh (41), a resident of Yeshwanthpur.

Sharada, who worked with an NGO, married Mahesh on July 31, 2025. After their wedding, Mahesh allegedly started harassing her for dowry. She is said to have paid Mahesh Rs 2 lakh from her fixed deposit.

Sharada’s brother K Arun of Sirsi in Uttara Kannada stated that his sister gave around Rs 5 lakh to Mahesh. Before taking her life, Sharada called Mahesh several times. But he locked himself in a room in their house. When he did not answer her calls, she sent him pictures of her tying a saree to the ceiling fan. When he did not respond to her Whatsup pictures, Sharada died by suicide.

Arun and his family members, met Home Minister G Parameshwara and alleged that the case is not being properly investigated.

“The victim’s husband was arrested. We are ascertaining the role of his aged mother in the case. We have found a diary of the victim,” said a police officer. A case of dowry death has been registered against the accused.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)