Karnataka HC favours two transwomen in Bengaluru, says can continue Hormone Replacement Therapy

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court permitted the continuation of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for two transgender persons at a hospital in the city.

The treatment had been discontinued after the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act was notified by the central government on March 30, 2026. Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing two separate petitions filed by the transgender persons, challenging the validity of the amendment.

“The petitioners shall be permitted to continue their hormone replacement therapy as per the existing medical protocol. The concerned doctors and medical authorities shall facilitate the continuation of such treatment without interruption.

The continuation of treatment shall, however, be subject to the outcome of the present writ petition and any orders that may be passed by the Supreme Court, including in any transfer proceedings initiated by the Union of India,” the court said.

The petitioners contended that they are transgenders identifying as women. They are before the court aggrieved by the amended definition of Section 2(k) through which they were allegedly excluded from the ambit of the statutory definition, denying them HRT, which they were undergoing at a private hospital since November 2023, they contended.