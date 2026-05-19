Woman seeks help at ATM, gets robbed

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old woman seeking help from a stranger to withdraw cash at an ATM kiosk has paid a heavy price. The accused after helping the victim, followed her and has escaped after robbing her cash and other valuables.

The victim, Lalitha, a resident of Lakshmipura near Dasanapura filed a complaint on Friday. The victim at 7 pm on Thursday visited the ATM of a private bank at Sanjivini Layout in Dasanapura to withdraw Rs 10,000 in cash. Lalitha in her complaint stated that she asked for help from a stranger as she did not know the process. The accused after withdrawing Rs 10,000, handed over the ATM card and cash to her. After purchasing groceries, Lalitha was returning home in an autorickshaw.

Due to traffic, she got down at Doddabyranahalli and began walking towards her house. She was shocked to see the same woman who had helped her at the ATM following her at 8 pm.

The accused diverted the complainant’s attention by asking her for directions to Lakshmipura. When Lalitha was about to reach her house, the accused snatched the purse from her hand and fled. The purse contained cash, the ATM card, her Aadhar.

The Madanayakanahalli police have registered a case of theft and cheating.

The complainant, a garment factory worker, was advised to block the ATM card as the accused had her card and also knew the PIN.

We are going through the footage of CCTVs in the vicinity as well as the ATM kiosk. The complainant has paid a heavy price for her negligence in seeking help from a stranger. It is always advised not to take help from unknown persons. Search for the accused is on,” said an officer.