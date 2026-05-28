Animal feeders, rescuers allege rise in harassment, cruelty against stray dogs in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Animal rescuers, feeders and welfare activists across Bengaluru have alleged a sharp increase in harassment, threats and abandonment of community dogs, following the Supreme Court’s May 19 observations on aggressive stray dogs.
In its May 19 order, the Supreme Court refused to modify its November 2025 directions on stray dogs, stating that dogs picked up from sensitive public spaces such as hospitals, schools, railway stations and bus depots should not be released back into the same locations after sterilisation or vaccination. The court also permitted legally permissible action, including euthanasia of rabid or demonstrably aggressive dogs, while directing civic bodies to strengthen shelter infrastructure and Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes.
However, rescuers claim the order is being widely misinterpreted by residents, with many demanding that even friendly community dogs be removed from streets and apartment areas. Animal welfare groups said residents have repeatedly begun citing the Supreme Court order while threatening feeders and NGOs. Several feeders alleged they are being photographed while feeding dogs, warned of police and BBMP complaints and accused of “supporting stray dogs” in residential areas. Some rescuers claimed that harassment of feeders has increased by 20 to 25 per cent after the order.
“People suddenly say dogs have become aggressive and demand relocation. Even if we explain the actual order, they accuse us of not doing our duty. Many regular feeders are now scared to continue because of constant threats and pressure,” said Lakshmi Swaminathan, founder of Mylos Rescue.
Rescuers also claimed that calls seeking relocation of community dogs have sharply increased over the past few weeks. Shelters and NGOs said they are receiving distress calls daily from residents as well as frightened feeders asking for dogs to be taken away from localities. “Earlier, we rarely got calls asking us to remove dogs. Now we are getting nearly 30 to 40 calls every day. Even friendly dogs are being labelled aggressive and people want every dog removed from every lane and apartment,” said Vikash A Bafna of Friend For Animals Trust.
Activists alleged that abandonment of pet dogs and community dogs has also increased, with some owners allegedly leaving animals on roads, believing the authorities or shelters will eventually take them away.
“People are using the order as an excuse to remove innocent dogs. Even if a dog barks at night, residents are branding it aggressive and demanding relocation. Many feeders, especially women, are now facing verbal abuse and threats,” said social and animal welfare activist Nischitha Naren.
Activists maintained that the long-term solution lies in proper sterilisation, vaccination and effective implementation of ABC programmes rather than indiscriminate relocation of dogs. They also called on civic authorities to create awareness about the actual scope of the Supreme Court order to prevent its misuse.