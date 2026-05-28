Animal feeders, rescuers allege rise in harassment, cruelty against stray dogs in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Animal rescuers, feeders and welfare activists across Bengaluru have alleged a sharp increase in harassment, threats and abandonment of community dogs, following the Supreme Court’s May 19 observations on aggressive stray dogs.

In its May 19 order, the Supreme Court refused to modify its November 2025 directions on stray dogs, stating that dogs picked up from sensitive public spaces such as hospitals, schools, railway stations and bus depots should not be released back into the same locations after sterilisation or vaccination. The court also permitted legally permissible action, including euthanasia of rabid or demonstrably aggressive dogs, while directing civic bodies to strengthen shelter infrastructure and Animal Birth Control (ABC) programmes.

However, rescuers claim the order is being widely misinterpreted by residents, with many demanding that even friendly community dogs be removed from streets and apartment areas. Animal welfare groups said residents have repeatedly begun citing the Supreme Court order while threatening feeders and NGOs. Several feeders alleged they are being photographed while feeding dogs, warned of police and BBMP complaints and accused of “supporting stray dogs” in residential areas. Some rescuers claimed that harassment of feeders has increased by 20 to 25 per cent after the order.

“People suddenly say dogs have become aggressive and demand relocation. Even if we explain the actual order, they accuse us of not doing our duty. Many regular feeders are now scared to continue because of constant threats and pressure,” said Lakshmi Swaminathan, founder of Mylos Rescue.