No free metro rides for RCB fans: BMRCL warns against fake social media posts

BENGALURU: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Saturday issued a clarification stating that it has neither announced nor approved any scheme offering free metro travel for fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 31, the day of the IPL final in Ahmedabad.

The clarification comes in response to social media posts and advertisements circulating online claiming that RCB fans would be allowed to travel free on Namma Metro services on the day of the final.

BMRCL stated that no permission, authorization or approval has been granted to any individual, organization or entity to advertise or promote free metro travel for RCB supporters. It stressed that all passengers must purchase valid tickets or use authorized travel media such as Smart Cards, QR tickets, National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) or other approved fare products in accordance with existing fare rules.

The corporation urged members of the public not to rely on unauthorized social media messages and advertisements and advised commuters to verify information only through official BMRCL communication channels.