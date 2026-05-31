‘Intensify efforts to control stray dogs in Bengaluru North City Corporation’: BNCC chief Pommala Sunil Kumar

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Saturday directed the corporation officials to complete work on shelters to house stray dogs at the earliest.

He held a meeting on the steps to be taken to control stray dogs, effective implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, and public safety in the jurisdiction of the corporation.

Availability of manpower to control stray dogs was also discussed. Service providers were instructed to improve staff strength to launch programmes, especially ABC, to control stray dogs, he said.

The meeting held a detailed discussion on the Supreme Court’s order on controlling stray dogs. The commissioner emphasised the need to take action in accordance with regulations and send stray dogs that pose a threat to the people to shelters.

The meeting decided to intensify efforts to control stray dogs in the corporation limits. An additional shelter to house 500 stray dogs has been built at Dasarahalli ABC Centre. Around 7,000 stray dogs were sterilised during 2025-26. ABC procedures were conducted on 60% of the estimated 65,041 stray dogs in the corporation limits, the commissioner said.

Around 25 stray dogs are being sterilised per day. Officials have been instructed to achieve the target of 42 ABC procedures a day and bring 12,000 stray dogs under the programme this year, Sunil Kumar said.