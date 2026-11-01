Karnataka: Ex-Army man seeks judge’s recusal from hearing, his petition rejected

BENGALURU: A special sessions court for trial of criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs has rejected an application by B Boopalan, as ‘party-in-person’ from the city, seeking recusal of the special judge from hearing his criminal revision petition challenging the rejection of his private complaint to prosecute PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Accusing them of failing to protect him from Havana Syndrome Technology (HST), the applicant alleged that they used HST on him. However, the court did not notice the crimes of the PM and the defence minister because ISRO failed to give a reply explaining the use of dangerous weapons on him, he alleged. The special court of magistrate rejected his private complaint on December 1, 2025.

The magistrate noted that the complaint appears to be misconceived and there are no prima facie materials that would satisfy the ingredients of the alleged offences under the provisions of BNS such as attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, malignant act likely to spread infection of a dangerous disease and criminal intimidation, either to take cognisance of the said offences or refer this complaint for investigation to any investigating agency under Section 175(3) of BNSS.

The petitioner, in the application filed for recusal and direction to list this case before another appropriate court, alleged that the special court did not consider the provisions alleged despite having convicted the commission of alleged offences.

Judge Shivaprasad KB of the special court noted that he heard the complainant on four occasions in September and October and directed him to submit his written arguments. The petitioner submitted that the matter involves cyber security and technology issues and therefore, the revision petition needs to be heard by the court which deals with the cyber offence-related matters.