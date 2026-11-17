BENGALURU: Thousands of ASHA workers began an indefinite day-and-night protest at Freedom Park on Tuesday, demanding that the Karnataka government increase their monthly honorarium from Rs 5,000 per month to Rs 15,000.

The protest was organised by the Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha. Its State President, K. Somashekar Yadagiri, accused the government of seeking to "send them home" rather than raise their pay. "Both the BJP government at the Centre and the Congress government in the State are alike in this regard," he said, noting that a Rs 1,500 increase announced by the Centre has not been implemented.

State Secretary D Nagalakshmi said ASHA workers had called off their January 2025 agitation in good faith after the government promised Rs 10,000 a month. "Even today, that promise remains unfulfilled," she said, asking why Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could pay Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 while Karnataka could not.

Writer and activist Prof. Allamaprabhu Bettaduru said then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised Rs 10,000 and called the failure to deliver "shameful." He urged the present Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, to honour it. "We pay Rs 10,000 to agricultural labourers working in our fields. If an individual can afford this, why can't the government?" he asked.