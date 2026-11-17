BENGALURU: Thousands of ASHA workers began an indefinite day-and-night protest at Freedom Park on Tuesday, demanding that the Karnataka government increase their monthly honorarium from Rs 5,000 per month to Rs 15,000.
The protest was organised by the Karnataka Rajya Samyuktha ASHA Karyakarteyara Sangha. Its State President, K. Somashekar Yadagiri, accused the government of seeking to "send them home" rather than raise their pay. "Both the BJP government at the Centre and the Congress government in the State are alike in this regard," he said, noting that a Rs 1,500 increase announced by the Centre has not been implemented.
State Secretary D Nagalakshmi said ASHA workers had called off their January 2025 agitation in good faith after the government promised Rs 10,000 a month. "Even today, that promise remains unfulfilled," she said, asking why Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana could pay Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 while Karnataka could not.
Writer and activist Prof. Allamaprabhu Bettaduru said then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had promised Rs 10,000 and called the failure to deliver "shameful." He urged the present Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar, to honour it. "We pay Rs 10,000 to agricultural labourers working in our fields. If an individual can afford this, why can't the government?" he asked.
Retired Kannada professor Latha Mysore said the current honorarium was "less than what government officials spend on a single round of tea and biscuits." Former Hampi University Vice-Chancellor A. Murigeppa said salespersons at retail stores earn more than ASHA workers, and urged that the honorarium be raised annually in line with inflation.
Their key demands are:
Fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000
End to compulsory mobile-app-based work, or provision of phones with a fixed incentive
Payment of pending lump-sum retirement benefits
Release of pending central incentive payments
Reinstatement of ASHA facilitators, whose services were withdrawn on 25 February 2025, and payment of Rs 1,500 monthly arrears for 2024-25
Rs 5,000 special incentive for each NIOS training programme completed
Three months of honorarium and incentives during treatment for serious illness
Retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh, as in West Bengal
The union said the protest will continue until all demands are met.