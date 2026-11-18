BENGALURU: Bengaluru city got its first police commissioner in 1963. Exactly 63 years later, the city gets its first Chief Commissioner of Police (CCoP), Bengaluru City. Under the new CCoP, five Commissioners of Police (CoP) will also function. The 1996-batch IPS officer R Hithendra is the city's first CCoP.

Three 2004-batch IPS officers, Labhu Ram, will be the CoP of Central Bengaluru, Dr PS Harsha will be the CoP of East Bengaluru, and Vikash Kumar Vikash will be the CoP of West Bengaluru. Two 2008-batch IPS officers, Dr MB Boralingaiah, will be the CoP of North Bengaluru, and C Vamsi Krishna will hold concurrent charge as CoP of South Bengaluru.

The 1998-batch IPS officer Hemant M Nimbalkar is the city's first CoP for Traffic. He also holds concurrent charge as CoP of the Anti-Rowdy Squad. Among the newly created Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) divisions, the 2014-batch IPS officer Chennabasavanna Langoti is the first DCP of the newly created Indiranagar division, which comes under the Central Police Commissionerate.

The 2015-batch IPS officer Nagesh DL is the first DCP of the newly created Yeshwanthpur division, which comes under the North Police Commissionerate.

The 2014-batch IPS officer Ashok KV is the first DCP of the newly created Peenya division, which comes under the West Police Commissionerate. The 2020-batch IPS officer Lakshmi Ganesh is the first DCP of the Gandhinagar division, which comes under the Central Police Commissionerate.

The Karnataka Cabinet on October 6, 2026, approved the reorganisation of the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate into five CoPs, with the CCoP overseeing them.

The state government has said decentralisation will strengthen law and order, crime control, traffic management and public safety in the city.