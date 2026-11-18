BENGALURU: Bengaluru has recorded the highest number of voluntary foreign asset disclosures under the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS) 2026, with 217 applications out of 1,026 Form 1 submissions received across the country as of October 20.

Speaking at an outreach programme organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on Monday, Manjit Singh, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), Bengaluru, said the city was significantly ahead of other jurisdictions in the number of applications received.

He said the Income Tax Department had reached out to nearly 267 companies whose employees could potentially benefit from the scheme. Online awareness programmes were also conducted to explain the disclosure requirements and encourage eligible taxpayers to come forward.

Singh said foreign travel, overseas investments and financial exposure had become increasingly common among professionals and businesspeople. Inadvertent omissions in reporting foreign assets could lead to penalties or notices at a later stage, making timely disclosure important.

FAST-DS 2026 offers eligible small taxpayers a one-time, faceless opportunity to disclose undeclared foreign assets or foreign-sourced income within prescribed limits. Subject to the scheme’s conditions, it provides relief from penal and prosecution consequences under the Black Money Act.

The scheme opened on August 16 and will remain available until December 31, 2026. Singh urged chartered accountants and tax professionals to identify eligible taxpayers and guide them through the process before the deadline.