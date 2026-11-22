Bengaluru police on Sunday stopped Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila from proceeding to her property in Yelahanka, citing a court order restraining her from entering the premises, news agency PTI reported.

Sharmila was stopped at Air Force Cross in Bengaluru.

"There is a court order, a permanent injunction, stating that she should not go there. As soon as the order was shown, she left the place," Deputy Commissioner of Police G K Mithun Kumar told PTI.

According to police sources cited by PTI, officials explained the court order to Sharmila and prevented her from proceeding to the property.

While police sources said that officials explained to her about the court order and prevented her from proceeding, the APCC said the state party chief questioned them.

"Police blocked APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy at Air Force Cross in Bengaluru. Police blocked her from going to Yelahanka residence. The PCC chief asked police what was wrong in going to her residence," it said in a statement in Amaravati.

PTI reported that the Court of the Senior Civil Judge, Devanahalli, had issued an interim injunction on November 21, restraining Sharmila, her family members, agents, representatives and others acting on her behalf from interfering with the possession of the property by Silicon Builders Private Limited.

The injunction was issued in a suit filed by Silicon Builders, which claimed that it was in lawful possession of the property under a lease agreement and that Sharmila and people acting on her behalf were attempting to interfere with its possession, sources told PTI.