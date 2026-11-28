BENGALURU: A City Civil and Sessions Court allowed a petition filed by Lawrence, a private firm employee, seeking to file a suit for compensation of Rs 57 lakh against the chief executive engineer of the then Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Simplex Infrastructure Ltd, as an ‘indigent person’ unable to pay court fee on the suit claim.

Lawrence sustained grievous injuries on December 6, 2019, due to the alleged negligence of BBMP and Simplex Infrastructure Ltd, which was carrying out construction of a flyover, when a hydraulic bolt weighing 52kg fell from a height of 110feet on to him while he was riding his two-wheeler on a public road at Sony World Junction in Koramangala. He was shifted to a private hospital where he was treated.

Judge Sudha Seturam Onkar, XV Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, passed the order allowing the petition filed in 2021 by Lawrence.

Stating that he is an indigent person and does not own any movable or immovable property, Lawrence stated that Simplex Infrastructure Ltd was expected to take sufficient care of materials used for construction of the flyover, and the incident happened due to its negligence. Therefore, it is liable to pay compensation, and BBMP is also vicariously liable to pay compensation. Since he is unable to pay court fee on the suit claim for compensation of Rs 57lakh, he approached the court to permit him to institute a suit as an indigent person.

Allowing it, the court said the petitioner is an educated person residing in a house belonging to his wife. But the question to be considered is whether the petitioner is able to pay the prescribed court fee on a suit claim of Rs 57lakh. He pleaded and established that he does not own movable and immovable property, and is unable to pay court fee.