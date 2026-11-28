BENGALURU: Cold-pressed products have become increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers. From premium cold-pressed juices to traditionally extracted cooking oils, the term cold-pressed is often associated with better nutritional quality. But does the processing method actually make a difference? Interestingly, the answer is different for juice and oil.

Cold-pressed juice is produced using a hydraulic or slow-pressing mechanism that extracts liquid from fruits and vegetables without relying on high-speed rotating blades. Conventional centrifugal juicers, on the other hand, use rapidly spinning blades to separate juice from the pulp.

The popular belief is that cold pressing generates less heat and oxidation, thereby preserving more vitamins, antioxidants, and other beneficial plant compounds.

In 2019, researchers compared cold-pressed juices with juices prepared using conventional centrifugal juicers. The findings were interesting: there were no statistically significant differences between the extraction methods in the measured nutritional parameters. In other words, cold-pressed juice did not demonstrate a meaningful nutritional advantage over conventionally extracted juice in the conditions tested.

The researchers also investigated how storage affected juice quality. When refrigerated at 4°C, most measured nutritional parameters remained relatively stable until day five, followed by a decline in several parameters from day six onwards. At room temperature, however, nutritional quality deteriorated much faster.

This highlights an important point: freshness and storage conditions may matter more than the extraction method itself.

Therefore, spending extra money on cold-pressed juice purely for its antioxidant or vitamin content may not be justified by the available evidence. Regardless of the extraction method, freshly prepared juice, proper refrigeration, and hygienic handling are important.

It is also worth remembering that juicing removes much of the fruit’s fibre. Whole fruits should therefore remain the preferred option for everyday consumption.

Cold-pressed oil: Where processing makes a difference

Unlike juice, the nutritional differences between cold-pressed and refined oils are more clearly supported by scientific evidence.