1,117 new officers to hasten SIR process in Greater Bengaluru Authority limits

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the massive uproar over suspected selective deletion of names of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and police complaints by political parties, an additional 1,117 assistant electoral registration officers have been appointed under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits.

Special Commissioner (Election) Shilpa Nag told the media on Tuesday about claims and objections related to the SIR of electoral rolls in Bengaluru Urban district, and said that 814 hearing centres have been established in the jurisdiction for the electoral roll revision process. With the appointment of 1,117 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, the total number of officers functioning is 1,193.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has prescribed an SOP for the notice hearing process to facilitate the public. If a notice has been issued during the SIR process citing ‘Unmapped’ or ‘Logical Discrepancies’, or if verification of documents related to Form-6 and Form-7 is required, the EROs or BLOs will visit the voter’s residence, collect the required documents, verify them and upload the documents online.

Therefore, such voters are not required to appear in person for the hearing, she said, adding that in special cases, the hearing process will be conducted online as per the decision of the electoral registration officers.

As per SIR data, there are more than 56 lakh electors in GBA jurisdiction, and more than 24 lakh notices have been generated. All notices have already been served, and necessary measures will be taken to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the electoral roll for any reason.