Karnataka forest officer gets three years in jail, Rs 1.38 cr fine in corruption case.

BENGALURU: A Special Court in the city sentenced M S Ravikumar, the then Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Planning Branch, Forest Department, to three years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.38 crore for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Judge CM Pushpalatha passed the order sentencing the accused Ravikumar following his conviction for the offences under Section 13(1)(e) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, as he has unexplained wealth to the tune of Rs 1.38 crore, after deducting the expenditure from the known sources of income.

The court determined the sentence keeping in mind not only the individual circumstances of the accused but also the larger public interest which corruption has upon public administration and society at large.

“Since the accused has failed to place before this court any credible, cogent and legally acceptable evidence satisfactorily explaining the source of the excess assets and expenditure amounting to Rs.1.38 crore, representing 49.5% of his known sources of income (during the check period from March 1, 1989 to June 10, 2014), this court finds that the explanation offered by the accused is insufficient to account for the disproportion established by the prosecution,” the judge observed.

The court noted that the factual circumstances and the magnitude of the disproportion in the present case materially distinguish it from the circumstances in which benefit or liberal consideration was extended, as the extent of disproportion is 49.50%, which is substantially beyond the permissible margin of tolerance.