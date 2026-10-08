Bengaluru voters seek re-inclusion in rolls after missing SIR enumeration forms

BENGALURU: Those who had failed to submit enumeration forms or missed signing them during submission, and find themselves deleted from the electoral rolls, are rushing to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Election Registration Officers (EROs) for inclusion.

BLOs said people were also approaching them to check their status in the electoral rolls, fearing deletion. There is a demand for enumeration forms for inclusion, and while some are filling the forms online, others want to know if they can be included without filling any forms.

A BLO from Fraser Town said, “People are finding out that their names are not on the rolls and with news of mass deletion of names circulating, those who had not submitted their forms are now concerned. I have been getting calls from people asking what they should do. They were earlier confident that their names would not be deleted, but now with their names off the rolls, they are asking for Form 6.”

In another case, a BLO from Cox Town said she is cross-verifying each application she is getting for inclusion, and ascertaining the reason for inclusion in cases where they are not first-time voters. “People say they were busy or were out of the city, or were unaware they had to submit the forms. But these are excuses as there was sufficient time,” said the BLO.

The approach of a Yeshwanthpur BLO is different. “I am informing citizens that names submitted now will be included only after January when this SIR exercise is over. I am asking people to fill forms online and guiding those who can’t to the corporation ward office where EROs are verifying details during enrolment,” she said.