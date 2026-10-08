Bengaluru voters seek re-inclusion in rolls after missing SIR enumeration forms

BENGALURU: Those who had failed to submit enumeration forms or missed signing them during submission, and find themselves deleted from the electoral rolls, are rushing to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and Election Registration Officers (EROs) for inclusion.
BLOs said people were also approaching them to check their status in the electoral rolls, fearing deletion. There is a demand for enumeration forms for inclusion, and while some are filling the forms online, others want to know if they can be included without filling any forms.
A BLO from Fraser Town said, “People are finding out that their names are not on the rolls and with news of mass deletion of names circulating, those who had not submitted their forms are now concerned. I have been getting calls from people asking what they should do. They were earlier confident that their names would not be deleted, but now with their names off the rolls, they are asking for Form 6.”
In another case, a BLO from Cox Town said she is cross-verifying each application she is getting for inclusion, and ascertaining the reason for inclusion in cases where they are not first-time voters. “People say they were busy or were out of the city, or were unaware they had to submit the forms. But these are excuses as there was sufficient time,” said the BLO.
The approach of a Yeshwanthpur BLO is different. “I am informing citizens that names submitted now will be included only after January when this SIR exercise is over. I am asking people to fill forms online and guiding those who can’t to the corporation ward office where EROs are verifying details during enrolment,” she said.
As per the final draft electoral rolls released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, data of 1,07,96,339 electors was removed from the rolls and they were listed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) categories. Of these, 3,83,884 electors were listed under ‘Others’ -- who had refused to sign and submit their forms.
Those listed under ‘Absent’ are 15,17,042, ‘Permanently Shifted’ are 65,45,679, ‘Dead’ are 16,39,864 and ‘Duplicate’ (enrolled elsewhere) are 7,09,870. With this, the total electors in the State has reduced from 5,54,32,314 as on June 16, 2026, to 4,46,35,975 in the August 24 draft electoral roll.
Data from the CEO Karnataka office also showed that till October 2, a total of 21,53,528 forms were received -- 8,85,952 Form-6 for inclusion, 4,648 Form-6A for inclusion of NRI voters, 84,900 Form-7 for deletion and 11,78,028 Form-8 for correction.
Election officials admitted that one reasons for the rush to fill Form-6 is because many had not submitted their forms earlier.
ROLL CALL
5,54,32,314 electors on rolls in June 2026
1,07,96,339 ames removed
4,46,35,975 in Aug draft rolls
IN FLUX
Voters removed from rolls listed under Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others categories
15,17,042 Absent
65,45,679 Shifted
16,39,864 Dead
7,09,870 Duplicate
3,83,884 Others