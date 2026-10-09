Four held for duping Bengaluru university of Rs 1.4cr

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cyber Command has arrested four persons in connection with a fraud known as the ‘Boss Scam’, in which fraudsters impersonated the president of a deemed-to-be university and tricked an accountant into transferring Rs 1.40 crore from the institution’s bank account.

The arrested are Annayya (25), a resident of KR Puram in Bengaluru; Buspalli Ravikumar Reddy (26) from Ananthapura in Andhra Pradesh; Ambaraya (39) from Afzalpura in Kalaburagi and Syed Wajihuddin Quadri (25) from Khairatabad in Hyderabad.

Police said, Santosh AS, an employee of the university, approached the South Division Cyber Police on September 9 and filed a complaint stating that an unidentified person had created a fake WhatsApp profile using the photograph of university president Dr Chenraj Roychand. On September 8, the fraudster, posing as the president, contacted the university’s accountant, Vinay Bhushan, through WhatsApp and initially enquired about the balance in the institution’s bank account. Later, the fraudster instructed the accountant to transfer Rs 1.40 crore, following which the amount was transferred from the university’s account.