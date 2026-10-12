Two killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two people, including a youth from Delhi, died in separate road accidents in the city on Sunday morning.

A private firm employee died after he allegedly lost control of his speeding motorcycle and rammed into the retaining wall of the Silk Board double-decker flyover, within the Madiwala traffic police station limits, in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Namay Sharma, a native of Delhi who was residing in Iblur and working at a private firm. According to the police, the accident occurred around 6.30 am when Sharma was riding his motorcycle on the flyover.

He allegedly lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rammed into the retaining wall. As he was not wearing a helmet, he sustained severe head injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered at the Madiwala traffic police station, the police said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man died, and his pillion rider sustained serious injuries after their scooter went out of control and crashed into a roadside tree near the Marathahalli-Sarjapur Outer Ring Road (ORR), within the HAL Airport traffic police station limits, on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ganga Yadav (30), a resident of Koramangala. The injured person, Ram Shankar Yadav (40), is also a cook by profession.

According to the police, Ganga Yadav was riding the scooter with Shankar as the pillion rider, and the duo were on their way to work. While entering the main road from the service road near CKB Layout on the ORR, Yadav allegedly lost control of the speeding scooter and hit the pavement before crashing into a tree.

Neither of them was wearing a helmet, and both sustained serious injuries after being thrown off the scooter. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Ganga Yadav dead. Shankar sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. A case has been registered at the HAL Airport traffic police station.