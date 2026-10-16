BNCC targets 100 km of pedestrian-friendly footpaths

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation aims to make 100 km of footpaths pedestrian-friendly and free from obstructions by November 1. Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar had directed officials to undertake a footpath walkability audit on Kodigehalli Main Road as part of the initiative. The audit was carried out by the chief engineer and executive engineers of Zone 1, along with NGO representatives. The team inspected approximately 4 km of footpaths on both sides of the road, from Kodigehalli Gate to Kodigehalli village, to assess their condition and identify obstructions affecting smooth pedestrian movement.

During the inspection, several issues were identified, including unused streetlight poles obstructing pedestrian movement, BWSSB manhole and utility chamber covers positioned above the footpath surface level, and encroachments on footpath space by shopkeepers and street vendors.

The team also identified the need to remove unused BESCOM poles, improperly aligned OFC chambers, exposed OFC cables lying on the road, solid waste dumped at certain locations, and sunken footpath slabs creating uneven walking surfaces. The officials have been instructed to take necessary corrective measures to address the identified issues and rectify the deficiencies to ensure safe pedestrian movement.