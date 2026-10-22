Two injured in explosion at construction site in Bengaluru's Pulakeshinagar

BENGALURU: Two persons were injured in a blast on the fourth floor of an under-construction building on Jeremiah Road in the Pulakeshinagar police station limits on Tuesday afternoon. However, the circumstances leading to the blast are yet to be established, police said.

The injured have been identified as Allauddin, a labourer from Assam, and Suraj, a security guard at the construction site who hails from Uttar Pradesh.

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh told reporters on Wednesday that, according to the statement of one of the injured, the blast occurred after he pressed the button on an object that appeared to be a battery-operated torch. One of the injured persons has been discharged, while the other is undergoing treatment.

“The police are verifying how the incident occurred and what the object contained. From a technical evidence perspective, the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC), the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have inspected the site,” Singh said.

The commissioner added that the police were investigating the incident from all angles and that the FSL would provide its findings shortly. Based on the findings, the police would attempt to reconstruct the materials used in the blast, he said, urging the public not to panic at this stage.

“The festive season is underway, and we are on high alert. We are taking the matter seriously,” he added.

A senior police officer said the police were verifying the backgrounds of the injured persons with their respective state police teams and checking the details of the building owner. All agencies, including the Internal Security Division (ISD) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have also been informed.