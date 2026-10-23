Big Fat Vote: Bengaluru Crowns Goofy as Chonkiest Dog in Viral Fat Dogs Contest

Not too long ago, the world found itself rooting for Punch, the little Japanese macaque who found comfort in a stuffed orangutan toy. Social media turned his story into a global conversation, with strangers invested in his well-being. Bengaluru too found its unlikely internet favourites just recently, but with a twist! Casting over two lakh votes, the city chose its chonkiest dog from an array of contenders through a poll!

Fat Dogs of BLR, an online contest inspired by Delhi’s viral initiative, concluded with Goofy from Nagarbhavi emerging as the winner against fellow finalist Bachonker McChonketh. What began as a playful social media experiment soon turned into a community-driven contest, garnering around 2.21 lakh votes and over 1.5 million views across five posts in two weeks. “We saw the success of Fat Dogs in Delhi and thought it would be interesting to replicate that in Bengaluru. There was already a Fat Dogs of BLR page with a collection of random dogs from across the city. We thought it would be fun to invite submissions from our community and actually hold elections,” says Mazin Mohamed Iqbal, admin of the page who also runs another popular social media page, fave.finds.blr. Hundreds of entries poured in, with 64 making it to the competition.