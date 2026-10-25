SC woman in Bengaluru to get service regularised after 34 years as daily-wage typist

BENGALURU: A woman, who retired as a typist after serving the Directorate of Municipal Administration for 34 years on a daily-wage basis, has got the chance to regularise her service along with consequential benefits at the age of 64 years, with the intervention of the Karnataka High Court. The state had regularised the services of 12 employees who joined later than Geeta Ramappa Terdal, an SC woman hailing from Dandeli of Karwar district, who joined the service in 1988 and retired in 2022.

Geeta had moved the high court challenging the single bench order dated August 29, 2025, in a writ petition filed by her in 2022. The single bench had rejected her plea on the ground that she could no longer seek regularisation of her services as she had attained the age of superannuation. The division bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna and Justice Hema Kulkarni allowed the appeal by Geeta.

“The appellant shall be entitled to regularisation of her services in the cadre in which she was working at the time of attaining the age of superannuation, with effect from February 11, 1998, the date on which she completed 10 years of service, together with all consequential benefits flowing therefrom,” the court said.

Clarifying that the consequential benefits include notional continuity of regular service from the date of completion of 10 years of service, for pay fixation and all other admissible service benefits, the court said that the entire period of 34 years of service rendered by the appellant shall be reckoned for determination and computation of pension, gratuity and all other admissible terminal and retiral benefits.

The court criticised that the conduct of the state, which ought to have been a model employer, falls woefully short of the constitutional standards of fairness and non-arbitrariness.