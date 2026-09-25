TNIE impact | Case filed for forcing students to fetch water at a government school in Hodike Shirur

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra has registered cases against Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Latha Nayak, Uttara Kannada district; Block Education Officer Bhimappa Bhajantri, Honnavara taluk; and Headmistress Poornima Shanubhog, Government Primary School, Hodike Shirur, for allegedly forcing the students of the Government Primary School at Hodike Shirur to draw water from a well, carry it to the toilets and also fetch water for drinking purposes.

Terming it a maladministration on the part of the authorities of the Department of the School and Education and Literacy, Justice Phaneendra took up the report ‘School kids made to fetch water from 100 ft away: Parents flag hygiene and safety flaws in school’ published by TNIE on Thursday as a source report to initiate suomoto proceedings.

Extracting the TNIE’s report narrating the apathy of the school building and poor infrastructure, including shortage of teachers in the school, resulting in suffering of the children, the Upa Lokayukta stated that it is the duty of the government to ensure the Right to Education, which is fundamental, and basic infrastructure such as toilets in proportion to the number of students, potable water, cleanliness and hygiene, and safety. However, TNIE’s report highlighted that these are not ensured for the students.

It shows the inaction on the part of the authorities of the education department, which is a clear violation of Article 21 and 21A of the Constitution. In view of this, exercising the powers under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, a suomoto proceedings have been initiated to address the maladministration.

The Upa Lokayukta has sought a report in four weeks. The Upa Lokayukta has marked a copy of the order to the Deputy Commissioner, District In-charge Minister of Uttara Kannada, and to Minister of School Education and Literacy Department. Further hearing was adjourned to October 30.