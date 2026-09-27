In most parts of Bengaluru, Cauvery water undrinkable

BENGALURU: Cauvery river, one of the prime sources of water for southern parts of Karnataka, is extremely polluted. Also called Dakshina Pinakini, the river water was ranked under E category, indicating high levels of pollution, in most parts of Bengaluru.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), E category refers to the quality of water which can be used only for irrigation, industrial cooling and controlled waste disposal.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Water Quality Classification of Polluted River Stretches in Karnataka for August 2026 stated that Cauvery water fell under E category in Sarjapur and Mahadevapura. In Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Ramanagara, it is under C and D categories, respectively.

As per CPCB, if the water quality is C, it can be used for drinking with conventional treatment followed by disinfection and if listed under D, it can be used for propagation of wildlife and fisheries.

The KSPCB report for April-July 2026 too showed water quality of Cauvery to be poor. The river samples at five locations in Kodagu showed it to be in the B Category, which is fit for outdoor bathing (organised).

‘Most water bodies are D category in K’taka’

A senior KSPCB official, seeking anonymity, said, “Nearly all water bodies (lakes and rivers) in Karnataka fall under D category. That is water not fit for consumption without proper treatment. It is a sad state of affairs. If all the installed sewage treatment plants at all water bodies work at full capacity and if the polluting sources are shut down, even then, it will take a long time to revive and fully improve their water quality.”