Indore killer blaze prompts calls for SOPs for safe use of EVs

BHOPAL: A pre-dawn fire in a triple-storey house of a business family in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly caused by an electric short circuit during electric vehicle (EV) charging on Thursday, has prompted authorities to work on developing EV-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The state’s Urban Administration and Housing Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was among the public representatives to rush to the scene, said, “I’ve asked the Indore Divisional Commissioner and District Collector to form a panel of experts to guide the development of SOPs related to all aspects of electric vehicles, including EV charging. I know an expert from Indore who has now moved to Dubai; if necessary, we will rope in the concerned expert from Dubai.”

“At a time when people are rapidly switching to EVs, particularly amid the uncertainty over crude oil prices and supply due to the West Asia conflict, SOPs are essential for safe use of EVs, particularly at charging stations,” he added.

The Indore District Collector, Shivam Verma, while confirming that the blaze was triggered by an electric short circuit during EV charging just outside the house, said, “We will soon involve experts from IIT-Indore to develop the necessary safeguards and SOPs for EV use, including charging.”

Madhya Pradesh had enacted the Madhya Pradesh Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, notified in March 2025, to accelerate EV adoption, support manufacturing, and build infrastructure. The policy offers 100% exemptions on road tax and registration fees, subsidies for charging stations, and designates five cities, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, as “EV Model Cities.”