Green initiative to plant more trees, replace palstic conducted by IIT-Bhubaneswar students

The students committee of ‘Wissenaire’ - the annual techno-management fest of IIT, participated and distributed saplings and paper bags among visitors at different malls in the city.

Published: 02nd December 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Director, IIT-Bhubaneswar, Prof RV Raja Kumar inaugurating a plant distribution programme by the institute’s students in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A campaign to create awareness among people to plant more trees and replace plastic as well as polythene with paper bags for green environment and sustainable ecosystem was conducted by the students of IIT Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The students committee of ‘Wissenaire’ - the annual techno-management fest of IIT, participated and distributed saplings and paper bags among visitors at different malls in the city. The motive behind the campaign is to promote a greener ecosystem and provide a pollution-free atmosphere to the residents at a time when cyclone Fani ravaged the Capital on May 3 and caused extensive damage to its greenery.

Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof RV Raja Kumar, Director and Bhubaneswar (Central) joined the green drive and complimented their efforts. "We at IIT Bhubaneswar are committed towards building a sustainable ecosystem and aim to create a good sense of social responsibility towards mother nature and eco-friendliness among the students through such initiatives," said Prof Raja Kumar.

The city forest division, The New Indian Express and Airtel supported the campaign. The event was coordinated by two B Tech students of the Institute Guguloth Tarun and Harshvardhan Kumar.  Bhubaneswar Central MLA Ananta Narayan Jena was also present.

