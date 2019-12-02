With new traffic rules, 63 violators penalised and fine upto Rs 71,500 collected in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With police resuming strict enforcement of traffic regulations on Sunday, 63 violators were imposed fine in Cuttack.

In one case, a minor’s father had to cough up Rs 6,000 after his son violated multiple traffic rules while driving his motorcycle. The boy from Khan Nagar area in the city was caught by traffic police personnel at Madhupatna Square while riding his father’s bike.

He was riding without wearing helmet, was found talking on mobile phone while riding the vehicle and did not possess licence. The traffic personnel called up his father and issued a challan of Rs 6,000 towards penalty amount. "My son had come to the market on the motorcycle, without helmet, to bring some sweets. He is not aware of the traffic rules. It is a mistake I admit it," said Surendra Sahu, father of the minor boy.

As per reports, the city police had conducted vehicle checking at Madhupatna, Badambadi and Jobra Barrage square focusing mainly on triple riding, riding without helmet and drunken driving. On the day, one person was arrested for drunken driving besides the 63 violators and a total penalty of Rs 71,500 was imposed, said sources in police.

While nine violators had paid fine in cash amounting to Rs 8,000, challans amounting Rs 63,500 were issued to 54 persons for violating traffic regulations.