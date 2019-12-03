Bacterial infection behind death of anacondas: Zoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Anacondas in Nandankanan died due to bacterial infection, said Zoo authorities on Monday. Deputy Director of the Zoo Jayanta Das said the culture test report of the dead anacondas suggested that the reptiles had bacterial infection. However, it is yet to be known which bacteria species has infected the snakes at the enclosure, he said.

Das also said after administration of anti-bacterial and anti-protozoan drugs the condition of four other ailing anacondas, suffering from similar infection, has slightly improved.The zoo authorities had administered the drugs to the reptiles orally after consulting vets of Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Trivandrum Zoo.

Nandankanan Zoo had received eight yellow anacondas from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust on October 22. However, two anacondas, a male and a female, died on November 28 and 30. To review the situation, an expert team from Madras comprising vet Dr Ruchika and Assistant curator Ajay Kartik reached the city this afternoon.

The experts examined the condition of ailing reptiles and held talks with Zoo officials. Zoo veterinarian Sarat Kumar Sahu said experts were satisfied with the line of treatment and suggested some modifications. They also advised to ensure that temperature of the enclosure where the remaining six anacondas have been kept must be above 25 to 27 degree Celsius.

The disinfection measures will also be strengthened. He said the experts will stay here and guide in treatment till the anacondas completely recover.