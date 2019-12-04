Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Man held for duping doctor of Rs 69 lakh with MBBS seat promise

After collecting Rs 55 lakh, Soumyakanta and Raghunath informed Dr Choudhury in October 2015 that admission to the MBBS seat they had promised is not possible without entrance test.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: The State Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a man from Bhubaneswar for duping a doctor of Rs 69 lakh on the pretext of providing MBBS seat to his daughter in a city-based private medical college. The accused is Soumyakanta Mohanty of Nimapara in Puri district.

According to sources in CB, Dr Sujit Nath Choudhury, an Associate Professor with Silchar Medical College in Assam had lodged a complaint on June 24 in which he stated that he had gone to the medical college in the first week of July 2015 to inquire about the possibility of his daughter’s admission when he came in contact with Soumyakanta and his associates Raghunath Behera who assured of providing MBBS seat from management quota.

After collecting `55 lakh, Soumyakanta and Raghunath informed Dr Choudhury in October 2015 that admission to the MBBS seat they had promised is not possible without entrance test. The accused later insisted that they will get Dr Choudhury’s daughter admitted in a medical college at Bengaluru and took the remaining amount from him.

However, when they failed to arrange any MBBS seat, Dr Choudhury demanded his money back following which Raghunath issued four postdated cheques of `10 lakh each.All cheques bounced and the accused could not be reached as their mobile phones were switched off.

Dr Choudhury filed a complaint and Inspector Debi Prasad Dash registered a case. During investigation, it was found that of `69 lakh, Soumyakanta received `53 lakh. Police said efforts are on to nab another accused involved. Soumyakant is also involved in five other fraud cases in Odisha and Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, police blocked sale proceeds of a 3-BHK flat worth `22 lakh booked in the name of Soumyakanta’s wife along Bhubaneswar-Pipili road.

