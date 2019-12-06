AAI unions protest airport privatisation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Joint Forum of Unions and Association of Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday staged protest over the recommendation to lease out Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) under PPP mode.The forum members took out a rally from the new domestic terminal building to the AAI administrative building here followed by a lunch-hour demonstration.

They said the demonstration was carried out without hampering the airport’s operation and passenger services. “We are hopeful that the Government of India will restrain from privatisation of AAI airports to safeguard the interest of air passengers, airlines companies and employees of the airports authority,” said Joint Forum’s convenor Raghaba Chandra Gadua.

The AAI Board in its meeting held on September 5 had recommended to lease out BPIA, Amritsar, Varanasi, Indore, Raipur and Tiruchirappalli airports for operation, management and development under PPP.“The Joint Forum is opposing unilateral decision of Government of India to privatise/lease out the AAI-managed profit making airports, including Bhubaneswar, which will affect Airports Authority of India and its employees,” members of the forum said.