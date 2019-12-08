1,300 km cyclothon from Bhubaneswar to Koraput

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 5th edition of community cycling expedition ‘Tour-de-Kalinga’ organised by ROOTS of Odisha Foundation and CRESPAI will commence from the city on Sunday morning.

The 13-day ride, considered longest community cycling tour, will conclude on December 20 in which the participants will be cycling from Bhubaneswar to Koraput and back covering nearly 1,300 km. They will participate in two uphill challenges of cycling in Deomali on December 14 and Belghar on December 16.

The expedition will cover coastal planes such as Konark, Puri, Satapada, Berhampur and the serene Eastern Ghats like Chandragiri, Parlakhemundi, Rayagada, Koraput. The team will reach Koraput on December 13 and start on the return journey on December 15.

During the expedition, the team will also engage in campaigning to make people aware about environment, health risk of vehicular pollution and cycling an alternate mode of transport, said Chairman of the foundation Sudhir Kumar Dash.