Home Cities Bhubaneswar

1,300 km cyclothon from Bhubaneswar to Koraput

The 13-day ride, considered longest community cycling tour, will conclude on December 20 in which the participants will be cycling from Bhubaneswar to Koraput and back covering nearly 1,300 km.

Published: 08th December 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only

For representational purpose only. (Photo | Nagaraj Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 5th edition of community cycling expedition ‘Tour-de-Kalinga’ organised by ROOTS of Odisha Foundation and CRESPAI will commence from the city on Sunday morning.

The 13-day ride, considered longest community cycling tour, will conclude on December 20 in which the participants will be cycling from Bhubaneswar to Koraput and back covering nearly 1,300 km. They will participate in two uphill challenges of cycling in Deomali on December 14 and Belghar on December 16.
The expedition will cover coastal planes such as Konark, Puri, Satapada, Berhampur and the serene Eastern Ghats like Chandragiri, Parlakhemundi, Rayagada, Koraput. The team will reach Koraput on December 13 and start on the return journey on December 15.

During the expedition, the team will also engage in campaigning to make people aware about environment, health risk of vehicular pollution and cycling an alternate mode of transport, said Chairman of the foundation Sudhir Kumar Dash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar cyclothon
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp