Academic community in India must create knowledge base to empower marginalised: President Kovind

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The academic community in the country should engage in areas of research that create not only a new knowledge base but also a knowledge base that sustains human society and empowers marginalised, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Utkal University here, the President also suggested that the universities should harness the richness of our country's ancient knowledge systems. "Universities are great hubs of ideas, but they are not ivory towers. They are part of society and thus remain engaged with social change. The academic community should be engaged in research in areas that create not only a new knowledge base but also a knowledge base that sustains human society," President Kovind said.

He further said that the students and teachers should be sensitive towards the themes of empowerment of the marginalised. "Environment, health and education should be taken up vigorously," he said.

The president said education is the best tool of social empowerment and he himself is a passionate advocate of this belief and stand as a proof of it. Stating that the world has started taking note of the richness of India's ancient knowledge systems, the president wished that universities in our country also need to harness this. "Utkal can take the lead in this regard," he said.

"In the next 5 to 7 years I would like to see Utkal University emerge as an Institute of Eminence in our country. This status will carry with it not only recognition but also greater autonomy and higher funding."

He advised Utkal university authorities to create an Alumni Endowment Fund to be utilised for infrastructure development and setting up of centres of excellence. He also suggested the authorities to organise annual alumni meet.

"I am happy to note that the University has entered into MoUs with two reputed foreign universities. I am sure that Utkal University will emerge as an Institute of Eminence with a strong international outlook," he said.

The president also laid the foundation stone of RUSA Bhawan to be set up in the university at an investment of Rs 25crore as its main academic building. Citing a quote from 'Hitopadesha' he advised students and scholars of the university to puts their learning into practice and bring improvement to the world around them with their intellect.

President's wife Savita Kovind was also present at the event with other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his address at the event urged all to work together to take the university to new heights. Terming students and teachers as the soul of an educational institute, Naveen said that coordination among them is essential for any institute to progress.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also requested all to work together to make Utkal University a leading global university and a global knowledge centre. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and University Vice-Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik also spoke.