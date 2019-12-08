Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Academic community in India must create knowledge base to empower marginalised: President Kovind

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Utkal University here, the President also suggested that the universities should harness country's ancient knowledge systems.

Published: 08th December 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind during the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration of Utkal University in Bhubaneshwar

President Ram Nath Kovind during the closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebration of Utkal University in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The academic community in the country should engage in areas of research that create not only a new knowledge base but also a knowledge base that sustains human society and empowers marginalised, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of Platinum Jubilee Celebration of Utkal University here, the President also suggested that the universities should harness the richness of our country's ancient knowledge systems. "Universities are great hubs of ideas, but they are not ivory towers. They are part of society and thus remain engaged with social change. The academic community should be engaged in research in areas that create not only a new knowledge base but also a knowledge base that sustains human society," President Kovind said.

He further said that the students and teachers should be sensitive towards the themes of empowerment of the marginalised. "Environment, health and education should be taken up vigorously," he said.

The president said education is the best tool of social empowerment and he himself is a passionate advocate of this belief and stand as a proof of it. Stating that the world has started taking note of the richness of India's ancient knowledge systems, the president wished that universities in our country also need to harness this. "Utkal can take the lead in this regard," he said.

"In the next 5 to 7 years I would like to see Utkal University emerge as an Institute of Eminence in our country. This status will carry with it not only recognition but also greater autonomy and higher funding."

He advised Utkal university authorities to create an Alumni Endowment Fund to be utilised for infrastructure development and setting up of centres of excellence. He also suggested the authorities to organise annual alumni meet.

"I am happy to note that the University has entered into MoUs with two reputed foreign universities. I am sure that Utkal University will emerge as an Institute of Eminence with a strong international outlook," he said.

The president also laid the foundation stone of RUSA Bhawan to be set up in the university at an investment of Rs 25crore as its main academic building. Citing a quote from 'Hitopadesha' he advised students and scholars of the university to puts their learning into practice and bring improvement to the world around them with their intellect.

President's wife Savita Kovind was also present at the event with other dignitaries. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in his address at the event urged all to work together to take the university to new heights. Terming students and teachers as the soul of an educational institute, Naveen said that coordination among them is essential for any institute to progress.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also requested all to work together to make Utkal University a leading global university and a global knowledge centre. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and University Vice-Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Platinum Jubilee Celebration Utkal University
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp