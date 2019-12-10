BJP district president elections in Odisha from December 14

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP is all set to start election for 36 organisational districts from December 14 after completion of second phase of organisational polls.

“More than 900 out of 1004 mandal (block) committees have been reconstituted and all the organisational districts have become eligible for election,” said party spokespersons and assistant returning officer Sudipta Ray.

The poll exercise that kicked off from July 6 will be completed by December.

“We have successfully conducted elections to 24,535 out of 37,606 booth committees. Now the stage is set for elections to district committees and this will be completed in three days,” he added.

Ray said the election of district presidents will be done in consultation with the newly elected block presidents and senior leaders of the organisational districts.

Two observers will be deputed to each of the district for holding election.

“BJP is not only the biggest political party of the country but also the only party which believes in democracy. The elections start from ground zero and reach the top level, thus giving equal opportunities to all leaders to showcase their leadership qualities,” Ray said.

The BJP believes in consensus rather holding election through ballot. Whenever situation arises where consensus fails, which is very rare, the party prefers to go for ballot in true democratic spirit, he added.

The central election committee of the party has appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Lok Sabha Member Rajiv Pratap Rudhi as election observers for the State.

The committee will announce the date for election of State BJP president after completion of polls to district committees.

The tenure of the incumbent president Basanta Panda will be over by the first week of January 2020.

Meanwhile, BJP has enrolled nearly 15 lakh new members and the total membership of the party has crossed 50 lakh.