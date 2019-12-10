Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJP district president elections in Odisha from December 14

The State unit of BJP is all set to start election for 36 organisational districts from December 14 after completion of second phase of organisational polls.

Published: 10th December 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP is all set to start election for 36 organisational districts from December 14 after completion of second phase of organisational polls.

“More than 900 out of 1004 mandal (block) committees have been reconstituted and all the organisational districts have become eligible for election,” said party spokespersons and assistant returning officer Sudipta Ray.

The poll exercise that kicked off from July 6 will be completed by December.

“We have successfully conducted elections to 24,535 out of 37,606 booth committees. Now the stage is set for elections to district committees and this will be completed in three days,” he added.

Ray said the election of district presidents will be done in consultation with the newly elected block presidents and senior leaders of the organisational districts.

Two observers will be deputed to each of the district for holding election.

“BJP is not only the biggest political party of the country but also the only party which believes in democracy. The elections start from ground zero and reach the top level, thus giving equal opportunities to all leaders to showcase their leadership qualities,” Ray said.

The BJP believes in consensus rather holding election through ballot. Whenever situation arises where consensus fails, which is very rare, the party prefers to go for ballot in true democratic spirit, he added.

The central election committee of the party has appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Lok Sabha Member Rajiv Pratap Rudhi as election observers for the State.

The committee will announce the date for election of State BJP president after completion of polls to district committees.

The tenure of the incumbent president Basanta Panda will be over by the first week of January 2020.

Meanwhile, BJP has enrolled nearly 15 lakh new members and the total membership of the party has crossed 50 lakh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP BJP
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp