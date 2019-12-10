IPS officer Abhay assumes charge as DGP, head of Odisha Police Force

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Senior IPS officer Abhay assumed office as the Director-General of Police (DGP) and head of Odisha Police Force on Monday.

He took charge from Satyajit Mohanty, who was heading the State Police as the interim DGP, in a special function organised at Police Headquarters here.

Abhay was given a guard of honour before he took charge as DGP in the presence of top police officers. Speaking to media persons after assuming charge, he said, “My main priorities will be to ensure effective implementation of Mo Sarkar and 5T initiative in policing.”

While emphasis will be given on police to become popular by showing good behaviour to complainants and initiating instant action to redress their grievance under Mo Sarkar, efforts will be made to bring transformation in policing by adopting technology, teamwork and transparency within a time limit, he said.

Controlling and preventing offences against women and weaker sections will be in the focus with best investigation and fast conviction, he added.

“The Naxal situation in Odisha has improved significantly over past five years. We will work towards containing and controlling this menace,” said Abhay adding that organised crime and operation of mafia would be monitored and fully controlled.

Efforts will be made to improve the overall standard of investigation of Odisha Police to enhance the conviction percentage, he added.Prior to his posting, the 1986 batch IPS officer was serving as the Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.