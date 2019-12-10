Home Cities Bhubaneswar

IPS officer Abhay assumes charge as DGP, head of Odisha Police Force

Controlling and preventing offences against women and weaker sections will be in the focus with best investigation and fast conviction, he added. 

Published: 10th December 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Abhay being welcomed by Director (Intelligence) Satyajit Mohanty at State Police Headquarters in Cuttack on  Monday.

DGP Abhay being welcomed by Director (Intelligence) Satyajit Mohanty at State Police Headquarters in Cuttack on  Monday. (Photo | Rashmiranjan Mohapatra, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Senior IPS officer Abhay assumed office as the Director-General of Police (DGP) and head of Odisha Police Force on Monday. 

He took charge from Satyajit Mohanty, who was heading the State Police as the interim DGP, in a special function organised at Police Headquarters here.

Abhay was given a guard of honour before he took charge as DGP in the presence of top police officers. Speaking to media persons after assuming charge, he said, “My main priorities will be to ensure effective implementation of Mo Sarkar and 5T initiative in policing.” 

While emphasis will be given on police to become popular by showing good behaviour to complainants and initiating instant action to redress their grievance under Mo Sarkar, efforts will be made to bring transformation in policing by adopting technology, teamwork and transparency within a time limit, he said.

Controlling and preventing offences against women and weaker sections will be in the focus with best investigation and fast conviction, he added. 

“The Naxal situation in Odisha has improved significantly over past five years. We will work towards containing and controlling this menace,” said Abhay adding that organised crime and operation of mafia would be monitored and fully controlled.

 Efforts will be made to improve the overall standard of investigation of Odisha Police to enhance the conviction percentage, he added.Prior to his posting, the 1986 batch IPS officer was serving as the Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Police Force IPS officers IPS Odisha police
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp