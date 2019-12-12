Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Release Rs 3,406 crore food subsidy bill: Odisha to centre

Odisha Govt reiterated its demand for release of the amount which will help in continuing the procurement process

Published: 12th December 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government on Wednesday reiterated its demand for immediate release of pending food subsidy bill amounting Rs 3,406 crore to lessen the financial burden of the State agencies to continue paddy procurement that is going on in full swing.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan in his Parliament office and requested him to look into the issue.

Handing over a letter to Paswan, Swain said paddy subsidy bill amounting to Rs 3,406 crore (which includes the advance subsidy up to December) is pending with Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD).

The Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC), the nodal agency for procurement of paddy under decentralised procurement system, has an outstanding liability of Rs 2,066 crore as receivable on the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for 2019-20 financial year.

Besides, advance subsidy due for the quarter ending December 31, 2019 is Rs 1,340 crore, the letter said. “The delay in release of funds despite timely submission of the fund utilisation certificate to FCI has resulted in increasing bank borrowing and interest burden on the OSCSC,” Swain said and urged Paswan to direct FCI to bear the interest burden of the State public sector undertaking.

Recalling the October 3, 2015 memorandum of understanding between State Government and DFPD for decentralised procurement, Swain said there lies a mechanism for zero financial liability on the procuring agencies with regard to permissible items of cost to be borne by the Centre.

It is mandatory as per the agreed terms and conditions that the anticipated cost will be released in the form of advance subsidy (90 per cent of admissible claims) on quarterly basis in the first of month of every quarter. “However, the release of advance and provisional subsidy to Odisha is irregular and un-patterned, despite the State furnishing utilisation certificates in time,” Swain said.

The cost pertaining to the entire operations consist of minimum support price, taxes as payable and other incidental expenditure incurred in acquisition and distribution, the letter said.

Noting that the State on an average required 24 lakh tonnes of rice for different food schemes, the Minister said FCI had procured surplus rice of 17.84 lakh tonnes from Odisha in 2018-19 kharif marketing season (KMS).

With a bumper harvest of paddy in the current KMS, Swain said the State is expected procure record quantity of paddy. He said one-time clearance of outstanding dues will ensure smooth procurement and farmers will be benefited the most.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
odisha odisha food safety bill
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp