Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Single-use plastic items seized during raid

A fine of Rs 50,000 fine was also collected from the vendor, Alok Kumar Biswal. The items were purchased from Kolkata and Gujarat and sold to shopkeepers and customers, Biswal said.

Published: 13th December 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Huge quantity of single-use plastic items were seized from a building in Saheed Nagar here on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off about huge quantity of single-use plastic (SUP) stocked in Saheed Nagar area, a joint raid was conducted by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, State Pollution Control Board and Commissionerate Police.

Action will be initiated against the offender and seized items will either be confiscated or destroyed, he added.

“Single-use plastic, carry bags and cutlery stored in the building have been seized. The items were procured from outside the State,” said an officer of State Pollution Control Board.

Odisha Government has banned SUP in all urban areas of the State from October 2. The officials seized 103 boxes of spoons, 74 boxes of polythene bags, 53 boxes of glass, five boxes of thermocol and two boxes each of containers and straws from the spot.

A fine of Rs 50,000 fine was also collected from the vendor, Alok Kumar Biswal. The items were purchased from Kolkata and Gujarat and sold to shopkeepers and customers, Biswal said.

The vendors are not allowed to use polythene sheets of less than 50-micron thickness for storing, transporting, dispensing or packaging of any article or commodity or food items, consumables, packaging of milk and milk products and edible oil in a sealed manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Single use plastic
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp