Fani-felled trees to fuel Puri's Jagannath temple kitchen

A decision to this effect was taken at the Standing Committee meeting of State Wildlife Board presided over by Minister for Forest and Environment Bikram Keshari Arukha.

About 15 lakh quintals of wood will be sent to the temple and Swargadwar.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest Department on Friday decided to send dead wood from Balukhand sanctuary along the Puri-Konark marine drive to Shree Jagannath Temple and Swargadwar in Puri.

Arukha said out of the 20 lakh trees which were uprooted in the cyclone in May, only two lakh trees have been cleared.

Stating that there is an urgent need to clear the uprooted trees which have created problems for the deer in the sanctuary, the Minister said the Forest department has decided to remove the wood at the earliest. There is also the problem of summer fire in the sanctuary because of the wood.

The Minister said uprooted trees will be handed over to 28 local environment protection committees for daily use of villagers.

The surplus wood will be used for cooking purposes in the Jagannath Temple and funeral in Swargadwar. The cost for cutting uprooted trees and their transportation will have to be borne by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, he said and added that about 15 lakh quintals of wood will be sent to the temple and Swargadwar.

The Minister also said there is a need to cut 36 small and medium trees in Nandankanan for construction of 624 metre-long new ropeway. He said the proposal will be sent to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate after getting approval from the Wildlife Board.

Principal Secretary in the department Mona Sharma and senior officials attended the meeting.

