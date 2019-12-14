Small temples in Lingaraj vicinity razed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Eviction of unauthorised constructions in the vicinity of Lingaraj Temple continued for the third consecutive day on Friday, even as locals protested demolition of Goddess Tarini and Lord Shiva temples.

The joint enforcement squad of BMC, BDA with the help of General Administration department, Lingaraj Temple Administration and Commissionerate Police removed a number of structures encroaching government and temple land at Ekamrakshetra.

Some locals opposed demolition of Goddess Tarini temple without shifting of the idol. Following the protest, enforcement squad shifted idols of Goddess Tarini and Lord Shiva to the temple administration office and razed both the temples.

As many as 22 shops, 11 tin sheds, two cement pindis and 50 per cent of Sulabh Sauchalay behind Lingaraj Temple were demolished. BMC Commissioner PC Chaudhary urged all to cooperate.